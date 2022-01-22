Dem U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers on his viral campaign ad featuring cannabis smoking

The Supreme Court affirmed that a woman has the right to decide what she does with her body 49 years ago this Saturday. Yet, Roe vs. Wade might not survive to see its 50th anniversary, because of the conservative wing of the court which seems ready to overturn precedent and undermine a woman's constitutionally enshrined rights. Joy Reid and her panel discuss. In addition, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate from Louisiana Gary Chambers joins The ReidOut on his viral campaign ad depicting him smoking cannabis as a statement about the need for criminal justice reform.Jan. 22, 2022