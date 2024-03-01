IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joy: Supreme Court wants to slow-walk Trump ‘presidential immunity’ decision
March 1, 2024

The Supreme Court apparently backs Donald Trump’s delay strategy for his legal woes by seeming to slow-walk the process of coming to a decision on his "presidential immunity" argument. How this could impact Trump’s case in Georgia and beyond is discussed by Joy Reid and her panel.March 1, 2024

