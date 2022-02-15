IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Larry David's surprising link to Snoop Dogg: Curb it like it’s (hip) hop

  • 45 percent of GOP say NFL doing 'too much' to respect Black players: poll

  • 1967 Assassination of NAACP official gets new life in new doc, “American Reckoning”

  • Eddie Glaude on GA Republican-led “Patriotic Souls to the Polls”: They have engaged in mimicry of some of the tactics of the civil rights movement

  • ‘Summer of Soul’ doc directed by Questlove celebrates ‘Black Woodstock’ hidden from history

  • Rev. Al meets with NFL commissioner in wake of Flores' lawsuit

  • Heather McGhee: Racism has a cost for everyone

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: These bills say we need to ensure White children are not uncomfortable

  • Activists on Supreme Court declare open season on voting rights of people of color experts say

  • Supreme Court guts yet another provision of the Voting Rights Act

  • Supreme Court conservatives help Alabama GOP keep biased map for next election

  • Fox host: Not many ‘Blacks’ care about Joe Rogan using racial slur

  • Racist raids: See breakdown on 50 year, bipartisan 'no knock' scandal

  • Rep. Bowman on voting rights, immigration, Amir Locke

  • Andre Locke: "Amir should stand for peace. Amir should stand for love."

  • ‘We have a unique opportunity’: California could become the first state to pay Black Americans reparations 

  • Velshi: Why the story of Bayard Rustin is important this Black Heritage Month

  • The history you don’t know about the three-fifths compromise

  • Imani Perry on why the ‘national mythology’ of American exceptionalism needs to be addressed

  • This Black Parents Association successfully got this book un-banned in their TX classroom

The Reidout

Super Bowl halftime show showcased Black artists yet NFL diversity issues persist

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show was enjoyed by most, yet also generated a right-wing freak out. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the politics of the Super Bowl and the lack of diversity in the managerial ranks of the NFL.Feb. 15, 2022

