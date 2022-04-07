IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sen. Warren: Canceling student loan debt is about investing in our economy overall

    08:19
The Reidout

Sen. Warren: Canceling student loan debt is about investing in our economy overall

08:19

President Biden has announced an extension of the moratorium on federal student loan payments, interest, and collections through the end of August. Sen. Elizabeth Warren joins The ReidOut on the importance of this student debt relief, and the benefits of enacting even broader student cancellation.April 7, 2022

    Sen. Warren: Canceling student loan debt is about investing in our economy overall

    08:19
