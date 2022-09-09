IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Trump World isn't impressed': Why Bannon's apparently facing charges with little MAGA support

    06:37
The Reidout

'Trump World isn't impressed': Why Bannon's apparently facing charges with little MAGA support

06:37

Steve Bannon, once Donald Trump's chief White House strategist, appeared in handcuffs on Thursday in a New York City court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of defrauding thousands of Trump devotees, as part of a fundraising scam that claimed to be a private effort to build Trump's wall across the southern border. It actually turned out to be a fundraiser for lifestyle money--for the fundraisers. Plus, the Department of Justice saying that it is appealing a federal judge’s ruling to authorize a special master to review documents the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home is also discussed by Joy Reid and her panel.Sept. 9, 2022

