'Trump World isn't impressed': Why Bannon's apparently facing charges with little MAGA support

Steve Bannon, once Donald Trump's chief White House strategist, appeared in handcuffs on Thursday in a New York City court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of defrauding thousands of Trump devotees, as part of a fundraising scam that claimed to be a private effort to build Trump's wall across the southern border. It actually turned out to be a fundraiser for lifestyle money--for the fundraisers. Plus, the Department of Justice saying that it is appealing a federal judge’s ruling to authorize a special master to review documents the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home is also discussed by Joy Reid and her panel.Sept. 9, 2022