Rep. Lieu: Americans must ask, what are Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon hiding?

The indictment of former top Trump aide Steve Bannon on charges of contempt of Congress is a first, with the Biden Justice Department showing that no one is above the law and that they will do their part to uphold Congress's subpoena power. NBC News reports that Bannon is expected to turn himself in on Monday and appear in court that afternoon. Tiffany Cross guest hosting for Joy Reid and her panel discuss what could come next.Nov. 13, 2021