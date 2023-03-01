IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Wendy Davis: Abortion exceptions are 'window dressing' to make bans look more acceptable

The Reidout

Wendy Davis: Abortion exceptions are ‘window dressing’ to make bans look more acceptable

In some of the red states with new abortion restrictions, exceptions were built into those laws, but few of those exceptions are actually being granted, putting women's lives at risk. Wendy Davis, former Texas State Senator and Senior Advisor to Planned Parenthood Texas Votes, joins Joy Reid to discuss.March 1, 2023

    Wendy Davis: Abortion exceptions are 'window dressing' to make bans look more acceptable

