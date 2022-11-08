IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Stacey Abrams: ‘Brian Kemp is an exceptional voter suppressor’

07:15

Stacey Abrams discusses her tight race for Georgia governor, as her face-off with Brian Kemp goes down to the wire. "Brian Kemp is an exceptional voter suppressor, as is Brad Raffensperger, and that's why we need everyone to show up,” Abrams tells Joy Reid.Nov. 8, 2022

