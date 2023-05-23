IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Stacey Abrams: Black women’s underrepresentation in U.S. Senate ‘is an American issue’

07:56

Stacey Abrams discusses her new novel, “Rogue Justice: A Thriller,” and Black women still being underrepresented in the U.S. Senate. "While Democrats have I think the lead to take…” Abrams tells Joy Reid of the latter, “it is important that we make certain that this is not just a Black women's issue. This is an American issue."May 23, 2023

