Stacey Abrams pledges to ‘lift Georgia up to the greatness we deserve’ if elected governor

- Now Playing
Stacey Abrams pledges to ‘lift Georgia up to the greatness we deserve’ if elected governor12:00
- UP NEXT
Pence campaigns against Trump-backed candidate for Georgia governor06:20
Judd Apatow Discusses U.S. Political Landscape07:43
After debunking Trump denialism, Neil deGrasse Tyson tackles 'unexplained' flying objects11:30
House Ethics Committee investigating Madison Cawthorn for cryptocurrency, improper relationship02:04
Fmr. Biden migration adviser on Title 42: 'Ultimately Congress has to fix this'01:05
White House: Monkeypox 'risk is low' because of 'vaccines and treatments'06:03
Trump-backed Perdue has 'not been on TV airwaves' in Georgia gubernatorial primary01:43
Stacey Abrams calls Georgia ‘the worst state in the country to live’ in portions of speech01:18
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor Fetterman released from hospital after suffering stroke00:18
‘My God, we are challenged,’: Frank Luntz analyzes current state of American politics06:34
Velshi: U.S. political parties are not equal participants in the democratic process03:20
Biden, South Korea's president discuss joint military exercises to deter North Korea nuclear threat03:43
‘This is a party and a group of people that believe in nothing’: Former Republican on GOP11:34
Trump dumps Perdue ahead of Georgia primary election07:18
Hayes: Democrats should pass these two ‘tangible, popular’ priorities right now02:04
Watch CBS anchor Gayle King crash MSNBC interview01:47
Secret plot busted: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife’s efforts to override AZ votes for Biden05:08
Can Putin be deposed? New clues in war crimes trials, as Ukraine war grinds on08:47
'Hard to believe Covid isn't rampant in North Korea': Full Glaser05:32
- Now Playing
Stacey Abrams pledges to ‘lift Georgia up to the greatness we deserve’ if elected governor12:00
- UP NEXT
Pence campaigns against Trump-backed candidate for Georgia governor06:20
Judd Apatow Discusses U.S. Political Landscape07:43
After debunking Trump denialism, Neil deGrasse Tyson tackles 'unexplained' flying objects11:30
House Ethics Committee investigating Madison Cawthorn for cryptocurrency, improper relationship02:04
Fmr. Biden migration adviser on Title 42: 'Ultimately Congress has to fix this'01:05
Play All