Did Georgia grand jury recommend charging Trump? ‘I'd bet yes,' legal expert says

We have a major development in the scandal regarding Donald Trump in a taped call asking Georgia's secretary of state to "find" the votes to overturn the 2020 election. A special grand jury that investigated election interference by the former president has recommended indictments of multiple people. The special grand jury's forewoman, Emily Kohrs, told The New York Times that, “it is not a short list." NBC's Blayne Alexander also sat down with Kohrs for her first televised interview. Jason Johnson in for Joy Reid and our panel discuss.Feb. 22, 2023