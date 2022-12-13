Vance on Trump DOJ charges: I think we'll see this come to a head early in the new year

The special counsel investigating Donald Trump subpoenaed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, we learned on Monday. This subpoena makes Georgia the fifth state where Smith has subpoenaed local officials for communications involving Trump and the effort to overturn the 2020 election. MSNBC legal expert Joyce Vance joins Joy Reid to discuss.Dec. 13, 2022