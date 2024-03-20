Bombshell plot exposed: ‘Secret men-only right-wing society’ plots Christian government takeover

The Society for American Civic Renewal, or SACR for short, is a group that was uncovered earlier this month by Talking Points Memo, which described them as, “a secret, men-only right-wing society with members in influential positions around the country who are on a crusade to recruit a Christian government that will form after the right achieves regime change in the United States, potentially via a 'national divorce.'" Joining Joy Reid is the journalist who wrote this story, Josh Kovensky, investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo.March 20, 2024