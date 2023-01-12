Rep. Krishnamoorthi on why Social Security is not going to be ‘insolvent’ as Rep. Donalds says

Social Security is not going to be "insolvent" as Rep. Byron Donalds told Joy Reid on The ReidOut. Rep. Krishnamoorthi explains to Joy, "Look at last year. The S&P was down 20 percent. Just imagine if we had invested that Social Security trust fund in the stock market in any given year, and you experience that type of loss."Jan. 12, 2023