IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'A lot of girls are going to die': SC state sen. slams her legislature passing 6 week abortion ban

    08:00
  • UP NEXT

    ‘A disaster for Ron DeSantis’: Former GOP congressman on Florida gov.'s 2024 presidential kickoff

    10:05

  • San Francisco Republicans hosting anti-trans 'parental rights night' exposed by columnist

    04:59

  • ‘His first book disappeared from the Internet’: Writer on DeSantis’ curious 2011 book on US history

    07:43

  • ‘We don't repudiate the debts of the United States’: Rep. Raskin on GOP debt ceiling obstruction

    07:13

  • 'You need to be careful who you patronize': NAACP official explains its Florida travel advisory

    03:23

  • 'Putin is a sending signal to MAGA base': Fmr. CIA director on Putin sanctioning Trump's critics

    06:37

  • Stacey Abrams: Black women’s underrepresentation in U.S. Senate ‘is an American issue’

    07:56

  • Chasten Buttigieg on YA version of his memoir: ‘If the book is banned I think that's just politics’

    03:09

  • Ali Velshi slams GOP for targeting poor in debt ceiling negotiations

    07:17

  • DeSantis touting himself as Trump alternative ‘makes no sense’ due to ‘policy baggage’ expert says

    08:49

  • FBI workers disciplined for inserting political opinions in work are now MAGA heroes: Legal expert

    09:22

  • ‘Outward racism, bigotry’: Rep. Dean calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene for Rep. Bowman insinuation

    10:09

  • Elon Musk's 'experiment' in free speech on Twitter has been a disaster for his bottom line

    05:12

  • It’s wild to watch extreme Republicans commit overreaches on abortion access: President of NARAL

    06:22

  • I genuinely believe that the new FL immigration law is economic suicide: Immigration attorney

    06:41

  • House Dem Leader Jeffries: We hope to find some reasonable Republicans to prevent default crisis

    11:22

  • Joy Reid: Perverse worship of guns by politicians or anyone would be condemned in healthy society

    02:50

  • NC gov. on vetoing abortion bill: It would operate as an effective ban on abortion for many women

    05:59

  • 'All strands of right are openly, aggressively embracing right wing vigilante violence': Columnist

    10:36

The Reidout

'A lot of girls are going to die': SC state sen. slams her legislature passing 6 week abortion ban

08:00

A six week abortion ban being passed by the South Carolina legislature is slammed by South Carolina St. Sen. Mia McLeod. "A lot of women are going to die. A lot of girls are going to die. The blood is going to be on the hands of the Republican Party,” McLeod says on The ReidOut.May 25, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'A lot of girls are going to die': SC state sen. slams her legislature passing 6 week abortion ban

    08:00
  • UP NEXT

    ‘A disaster for Ron DeSantis’: Former GOP congressman on Florida gov.'s 2024 presidential kickoff

    10:05

  • San Francisco Republicans hosting anti-trans 'parental rights night' exposed by columnist

    04:59

  • ‘His first book disappeared from the Internet’: Writer on DeSantis’ curious 2011 book on US history

    07:43

  • ‘We don't repudiate the debts of the United States’: Rep. Raskin on GOP debt ceiling obstruction

    07:13

  • 'You need to be careful who you patronize': NAACP official explains its Florida travel advisory

    03:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All