Sister of Uvalde massacre victim: Can’t we all agree this can’t happen again?

Faith Mata, the sister of a young Uvalde school massacre victim, testified on Capitol Hill on Thursday to promote federal gun reform, as lawmakers search for answers to gun violence. Mata joins Joy Reid to share her story, in addition to Texas St. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who also testified with the Uvalde contingent.Dec. 16, 2022