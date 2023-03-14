Rep. Maxine Waters on Silicon Valley Bank collapse: ‘We have a lot to investigate’

President Biden reassured Americans that our banking system is safe in the aftermath of the second biggest bank failure in American History. Silicon Valley Bank collapsed last week when customers panicked and withdrew $42 billion after the bank took a big loss. That led Signature Bank customers to panic and withdraw more than $10 billion. Republicans are seizing on this opportunity to pin the crisis on "wokeness." Yet, Joy Reid explains why Republicans may want to cast their blame inward. Rep. Maxine Waters, chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, joins The ReidOut with more.March 14, 2023