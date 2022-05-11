IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Planned Parenthood CEO: We know what it’s like to have protestors at our doors

The Reidout

Planned Parenthood CEO: We know what it’s like to have protestors at our doors

The U.S. Senate will vote on legislation to codify abortion rights into law on Wednesday, but this is expected to fail. Republicans leaning in to dismantle a woman's right to choose is discussed by Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.May 11, 2022

    Planned Parenthood CEO: We know what it’s like to have protestors at our doors

