  UP NEXT

The Reidout

Joy Reid: They do not want soon-to-be Justice Jackson on that Court as a Black woman unscathed

09:11

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is overwhelmingly viewed favorably by the American public by a wide variety of demographics, which should give some Republicans pause. Why much of the Senate GOP may be seen as on the wrong side of history after Judge Jackson is confirmed to the Supreme Court is analyzed by Joy Reid and Maya Wiley, incoming president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.April 5, 2022

  UP NEXT

