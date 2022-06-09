Warren wants Biden admin. ‘all hands on deck' for 'five alarm fire’ supporting reproductive rights

- Now Playing
Warren wants Biden admin. ‘all hands on deck' for 'five alarm fire’ supporting reproductive rights06:38
- UP NEXT
The growing devotion to guns as a deterrent against government tyranny04:36
Texas AG Candidate on why Ken Paxton must go03:02
New HBO doc “The Janes” offers a preview of a post-Roe future by looking to the past06:38
New documentary tells story of a secret all-women group who provided safe abortions before Roe04:02
To end 'Roe,' GOP-appointed Justice says pregnant women were prosecuted in 1600s09:02
GOP rebuked as the party of mass shootings and guns, as parents demand answers08:55
The landmark study that explores what happens to women denied abortions05:57
The most restrictive abortion law in the country.06:52
Hopes for saving Roe are dwindling06:16
Cecile Richards: Oklahoma abortion ban ‘cruel and inhumane’04:40
Doctors fear return to horrors of pre-Roe 'back alley' abortions05:28
OK passes nation’s strictest abortion bill05:31
VP Harris blasts Oklahoma abortion law as ‘outrageous’03:05
Four Black FL lawmakers urge Black men to fight for abortion rights05:58
Rep. Susan Wild: PA voters seem to agree that abortion ‘is not a place for the government to meddle’05:15
Could Roe Help This Progressive Dem Win In Texas?10:14
The need to elect more pro-abortion rights candidates to congress04:14
Sen. Gary Peters' warning to the far-right politicians about spewing hate and lies regarding the 'Great Replacement Theory'08:35
The link between the anti-abortion movement & “replacement theory”07:33
- Now Playing
Warren wants Biden admin. ‘all hands on deck' for 'five alarm fire’ supporting reproductive rights06:38
- UP NEXT
The growing devotion to guns as a deterrent against government tyranny04:36
Texas AG Candidate on why Ken Paxton must go03:02
New HBO doc “The Janes” offers a preview of a post-Roe future by looking to the past06:38
New documentary tells story of a secret all-women group who provided safe abortions before Roe04:02
To end 'Roe,' GOP-appointed Justice says pregnant women were prosecuted in 1600s09:02
Play All