Sen. Whitehouse: Three new Supreme Court justices being told what do by donor front groups

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday featured Senator Sheldon Whitehouse doing a masterful job of schooling Republicans on their laughable claim that dark money was behind her nomination, when they should be taking a hard look at their own party. He reminded everyone that it was no secret that the Federalist Society picked the judges on former president Donald trump's shortlist. Sen. Whitehouse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joins Joy Reid on his statements.March 23, 2022