‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

Lawrence: GOP position is kids have to die because the Constitution says so18:50
Joy Reid: Replace four or five Republican senators and you can pass gun reform05:55
‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott10:59
Julián Castro: Texas Republicans pushing lie that ‘more guns’ is the answer05:56
David Hogg: The movement to end gun violence is stronger than ever06:16
Why America's gun problem is worse than any other country, by the numbers06:36
NRA shows hypocrisy ahead of forum09:27
Eddie Glaude on TX school shooting06:57
When will we protect schoolchildren?06:38
How Should Dems Break Logjam on Gun Reform?06:17
‘Hunting human beings’: Outrage at GOP for blocking gun control after Texas school massacre09:27
Texas massacre reveals Cruz's weakness07:59
Texas community clings to faith, hope after elementary school mass shooting06:08
Rep. Swalwell: ‘Parents want us on offense’ on gun safety05:14
Biden: ‘I am sick and tired’ of gun violence in America02:22
Nicole Hockley: Uvalde school shooting ‘reopening wounds that have never healed.’ 'It's traumatic all over again.’05:15
Adm. James Stavridis: We have got to get out of this dark thicket06:41
Fred Guttenberg: Next mass shooting ‘being planned right now’ because ‘we haven’t changed what we’re doing’08:24
David Hogg: Robb Elementary School students ‘don’t even have the vocabulary to describe what has happened to them.’05:46
Joe: Republicans will come up with a thousand excuses for why we shouldn't do anything09:17
