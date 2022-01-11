Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes vies for Ron Johnson’s U.S. Senate seat
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson has just announced he is breaking his term limits pledge and running for re-election. Meanwhile, the Jan. 6 apologist has a very low approval rating. Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins us as one of the Democrats vying to face-off with Senator Ron Johnson this fall for a U.S. Senate seat. MSNBC analyst Charlie Sykes also joins Joy to discuss.Jan. 11, 2022
