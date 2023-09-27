Fetterman on Menendez: 'He's entitled to have his day in court but not to remain in the Senate'

Sen. John Fetterman, the first senator to call for Sen. Bob Menendez to resign over bribery allegations, joins Joy Reid on this development. "He's entitled to have his day in court, but he's not entitled to remain in the Senate,” Sen. Fetterman tells Joy Reid.Sept. 27, 2023