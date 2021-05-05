Sen. Elizabeth Warren: ‘You want people to go to work? Then, invest in childcare’07:29
More than 100 days into his administration, President Biden has unveiled an aggressive agenda that polls show is popular with the middle and the left. Biden has unveiled an infrastructure plan and an American Families Plan which would offer free universal pre-school, child care support and paid leave. Senator Elizabeth Warren makes the case for child care, citing her personal experience and saying "You want people to go to work? Then, invest in childcare."