The Reidout

Sen. Schumer on Manchin, Sinema: We've got to keep pressing them on voting rights

09:58

Sen. Chuck Schumer has vowed to hold a vote on rules changes to the Senate filibuster to move forward on blocked voting rights legislation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joins Joy Reid to discuss how he plans to work with Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to achieve this goal.Jan. 4, 2022

