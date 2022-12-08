NC governor slams 'independent legislature theory' as 'Donald Trump formula'

On Wednesday, conservative Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas seemed sympathetic to upending more than 230 years of precedent. The case before them, Moore v. Harper, hinges on a made-up doctrine called the "independent state legislature" theory, which argues that the federal Constitution gives state legislatures unchecked authority over federal elections in their state. Democratic governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina, whose GOP state legislature is behind this shocking case, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Dec. 8, 2022