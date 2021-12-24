Santa tells Joy Reid ‘I would love for our country to have peace, happiness, harmony’
05:36
Share this -
copied
The great Santa shortage of 2021 made it difficult for every kid to meet Saint Nick this year. Luckily, Santa Larry--a dear, old friend of Joy Reid's--took time out of his very busy schedule to pay us a visit from his North Pole studio. Dec. 24, 2021
Rep. Bass on Kim Potter guilty verdict: Communities fear she'll get a slap on the wrist
04:28
Joy Reid: House GOP is trying to throw all the sand it can into Jan. 6 probe gears
09:57
Now Playing
Santa tells Joy Reid ‘I would love for our country to have peace, happiness, harmony’
05:36
UP NEXT
Doctor asks if vaccinated ICU patients should receive preference as Omicron rages
09:19
Joy Reid: Many who mock the Jan. 6 committee actively plotted with Trump’s White House
10:41
Jan. 6 committee requests testimony, documents from Republican Rep. Scott Perry