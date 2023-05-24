San Francisco Republicans hosting anti-trans 'parental rights night' exposed by columnist

Over a week ago, Soleil Ho, an opinion columnist and cultural critic for the San Francisco Chronicle, walked into a "parental rights night" event hosted by San Francisco Republicans. What Soleil saw was so horrifying, mean and vile, they went straight home and threw up. The event was billed as an attempt at, "detangling the transgender narrative surrounding our children," and was filled with gross attacks and misinformation. Soleil Ho joins The ReidOut with Joy Reid to discuss.May 24, 2023