Ali Velshi live from Ukraine: This war is not going the way Russia thought it was going to go
07:42
Vladimir Putin's horrific war in Ukraine that is targeting civilians has now continued for five weeks, killing 148 children so far, according to Ukraine's defense ministry. Joy Reid is joined by MSNBC’s Ali Velshi live from the ground in Ukraine with the latest developments.April 1, 2022
