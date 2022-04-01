IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ali Velshi live from Ukraine: This war is not going the way Russia thought it was going to go

    07:42
    Energy Secretary: Biden plan should stabilize gas prices, move us to clean energy

    08:29

The Reidout

Ali Velshi live from Ukraine: This war is not going the way Russia thought it was going to go

07:42

Vladimir Putin's horrific war in Ukraine that is targeting civilians has now continued for five weeks, killing 148 children so far, according to Ukraine's defense ministry. Joy Reid is joined by MSNBC’s Ali Velshi live from the ground in Ukraine with the latest developments.April 1, 2022

