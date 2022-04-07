‘Continuous drumbeat that sounds like genocidal language’ on Russian state TV journalist says
11:04
The White House unveiled a severe, new round of punitive measures aimed squarely at Vladimir Putin's regime on Wednesday, as clear statements from Russian media signal the probable intent of Russian leaders to commit genocide against the Ukrainian people. Joy Reid and her panel analyze these developments.April 7, 2022
