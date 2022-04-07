IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Continuous drumbeat that sounds like genocidal language’ on Russian state TV journalist says

    11:04
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Warren: Canceling student loan debt is about investing in our economy overall

    08:19

  • Joy Reid: Frightening reality is Marjorie Taylor Greene is present and future of GOP

    02:31

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calling GOP senators supporting Jackson “pro-pedophile” slammed by Mystal

    06:15

  • “It was horrific”: U.S. ambassador to UN on watching video of atrocities in Ukraine

    07:55

  • Joy Reid: They do not want soon-to-be Justice Jackson on that Court as a Black woman unscathed

    09:11

  • Ukrainian MP alleges massacres happening in Ukrainian cities still under Russian control

    09:57

  • Vice President Harris "experienced great joy" as Judge Jackson "cut through political gamesmanship"

    08:09

  • Vice President Harris on Russia: We are not into regime change, period

    10:23

  • Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is starting to move up the chain with Jared Kushner testimony

    09:28

  • Ali Velshi live from Ukraine: This war is not going the way Russia thought it was going to go

    07:42

  • U.S. intelligence reveals Putin’s military advisors fear telling him about Ukraine failures

    09:18

  • ‘If I were DC prosecutor I would want to talk to Cawthorn’ over orgy, cocaine claims expert says

    09:57

  • FL gov's office said those opposing “Don’t Say Gay” bill complicit in pedophilia activist says

    07:56

  • Joy Reid: Jan. 6 White House records gap suggests potentially willful omissions

    10:22

  • Joy Reid: The world’s best bet could be moving Ukraine closer to NATO

    08:34

  • Garland could be creating 'biggest failure of an attorney general in American history' expert says

    10:28

  • Ginni Thomas actively tried to install losing candidate as president legal expert says

    07:58

  • Ukraine is canary in the coal mine in battle between tyranny and liberty Marie Yovanovitch says

    11:06

  • Texts show wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas urged election overthrow to Mark Meadows

    07:46

The Reidout

‘Continuous drumbeat that sounds like genocidal language’ on Russian state TV journalist says

11:04

The White House unveiled a severe, new round of punitive measures aimed squarely at Vladimir Putin's regime on Wednesday, as clear statements from Russian media signal the probable intent of Russian leaders to commit genocide against the Ukrainian people. Joy Reid and her panel analyze these developments.April 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Continuous drumbeat that sounds like genocidal language’ on Russian state TV journalist says

    11:04
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Warren: Canceling student loan debt is about investing in our economy overall

    08:19

  • Joy Reid: Frightening reality is Marjorie Taylor Greene is present and future of GOP

    02:31

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calling GOP senators supporting Jackson “pro-pedophile” slammed by Mystal

    06:15

  • “It was horrific”: U.S. ambassador to UN on watching video of atrocities in Ukraine

    07:55

  • Joy Reid: They do not want soon-to-be Justice Jackson on that Court as a Black woman unscathed

    09:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All