Proud Boys leader ‘confessed in open court to organizing attack on Congress’ legal expert explains07:41
- Now Playing
Mariupol, Ukraine city council member: ‘Russia is not possible to stop without a war’11:45
- UP NEXT
Some NATO allies expect Ukrainians ‘to subsidize cheap Russian gas with their blood’ expert alleges08:53
Joy Reid: Today was a day of victory not just for Black women and Black history, but for America10:52
‘Continuous drumbeat that sounds like genocidal language’ on Russian state TV journalist says11:04
Sen. Warren: Canceling student loan debt is about investing in our economy overall08:19
Joy Reid: Frightening reality is Marjorie Taylor Greene is present and future of GOP02:31
Marjorie Taylor Greene calling GOP senators supporting Jackson “pro-pedophile” slammed by Mystal06:15
“It was horrific”: U.S. ambassador to UN on watching video of atrocities in Ukraine07:55
Joy Reid: They do not want soon-to-be Justice Jackson on that Court as a Black woman unscathed09:11
Ukrainian MP alleges massacres happening in Ukrainian cities still under Russian control09:57
Vice President Harris "experienced great joy" as Judge Jackson "cut through political gamesmanship"08:09
Vice President Harris on Russia: We are not into regime change, period10:23
Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is starting to move up the chain with Jared Kushner testimony09:28
Ali Velshi live from Ukraine: This war is not going the way Russia thought it was going to go07:42
U.S. intelligence reveals Putin’s military advisors fear telling him about Ukraine failures09:18
‘If I were DC prosecutor I would want to talk to Cawthorn’ over orgy, cocaine claims expert says09:57
FL gov's office said those opposing “Don’t Say Gay” bill complicit in pedophilia activist says07:56
Joy Reid: Jan. 6 White House records gap suggests potentially willful omissions10:22
Joy Reid: The world’s best bet could be moving Ukraine closer to NATO08:34
Proud Boys leader ‘confessed in open court to organizing attack on Congress’ legal expert explains07:41
- Now Playing
Mariupol, Ukraine city council member: ‘Russia is not possible to stop without a war’11:45
- UP NEXT
Some NATO allies expect Ukrainians ‘to subsidize cheap Russian gas with their blood’ expert alleges08:53
Joy Reid: Today was a day of victory not just for Black women and Black history, but for America10:52
‘Continuous drumbeat that sounds like genocidal language’ on Russian state TV journalist says11:04
Sen. Warren: Canceling student loan debt is about investing in our economy overall08:19
Play All