Mariupol, Ukraine city council member: ‘Russia is not possible to stop without a war’

Russian rockets have recently hit a crowded train station in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, leaving scores dead. Maksym Borodin, Mariupol, Ukraine City Council Member, tells Joy Reid in response to these and other atrocities, ‘Russia is not possible to stop without a war.’ MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, live from the ground in Ukraine, also joins The Reid Out with the latest developments.April 9, 2022