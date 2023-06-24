Russian military intelligence says Wagner mercenary group headed to Russia in apparent coup attempt

- Now Playing
Russian military intelligence says Wagner mercenary group headed to Russia in apparent coup attempt02:56
- UP NEXT
David Miliband: The world is suffering ‘a crisis of diplomacy’ in terms of global refugee flow05:51
Record high number of people have fled their homes for safety, says refugee organization05:02
Lt. Col. Vindman: Zelenskyy is right to say Ukraine will be successful04:01
CISA Director tells MSNBC several federal agencies hit in cyberattack07:08
John Kirby casts doubt on reported China-Cuba spying agreement07:10
Thousands evacuate Kherson after major dam destroyed02:51
How destruction of Ukraine dam will affect the war01:56
McCarthy will not support supplemental for Ukraine aid02:31
Molly Hunter explains ‘horrifying’ consequences of damage done to major dam in Ukraine03:44
U.S. intel points to Russia being behind Ukrainian dam attack01:49
Ukraine works to evacuate civilians after explosion at a major dam03:10
Ali Velshi reunites in NYC with Ukrainian Military Chaplain he interviewed near the front lines03:43
Washington making decisions that could prolong Ukraine war, says writer06:04
Trump’s claim he’d end Ukraine war in 24 hours is ‘pure frivolity’03:53
Zelenskyy honors U.S. soldiers who ‘sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom’06:48
USAID Administrator and Ukraine's Digital Minister team up for wartime app ‘Diia’07:47
Zelenskyy: 'Bakhmut is only in our hearts'05:19
'Putin is a sending signal to MAGA base': Fmr. CIA director on Putin sanctioning Trump's critics06:37
Russia adds Trump's political enemies to sanctions list04:00
- Now Playing
Russian military intelligence says Wagner mercenary group headed to Russia in apparent coup attempt02:56
- UP NEXT
David Miliband: The world is suffering ‘a crisis of diplomacy’ in terms of global refugee flow05:51
Record high number of people have fled their homes for safety, says refugee organization05:02
Lt. Col. Vindman: Zelenskyy is right to say Ukraine will be successful04:01
CISA Director tells MSNBC several federal agencies hit in cyberattack07:08
John Kirby casts doubt on reported China-Cuba spying agreement07:10
Play All