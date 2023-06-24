IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Russian military intelligence says Wagner mercenary group headed to Russia in apparent coup attempt

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    David Miliband: The world is suffering ‘a crisis of diplomacy’ in terms of global refugee flow

    05:51

  • Record high number of people have fled their homes for safety, says refugee organization

    05:02

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Zelenskyy is right to say Ukraine will be successful

    04:01

  • CISA Director tells MSNBC several federal agencies hit in cyberattack

    07:08

  • John Kirby casts doubt on reported China-Cuba spying agreement

    07:10

  • Thousands evacuate Kherson after major dam destroyed

    02:51

  • How destruction of Ukraine dam will affect the war

    01:56

  • McCarthy will not support supplemental for Ukraine aid

    02:31

  • Molly Hunter explains ‘horrifying’ consequences of damage done to major dam in Ukraine

    03:44

  • U.S. intel points to Russia being behind Ukrainian dam attack

    01:49

  • Ukraine works to evacuate civilians after explosion at a major dam

    03:10

  • Ali Velshi reunites in NYC with Ukrainian Military Chaplain he interviewed near the front lines

    03:43

  • Washington making decisions that could prolong Ukraine war, says writer

    06:04

  • Trump’s claim he’d end Ukraine war in 24 hours is ‘pure frivolity’

    03:53

  • Zelenskyy honors U.S. soldiers who ‘sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom’

    06:48

  • USAID Administrator and Ukraine's Digital Minister team up for wartime app ‘Diia’

    07:47

  • Zelenskyy: 'Bakhmut is only in our hearts'

    05:19

  • 'Putin is a sending signal to MAGA base': Fmr. CIA director on Putin sanctioning Trump's critics

    06:37

  • Russia adds Trump's political enemies to sanctions list

    04:00

The Reidout

Russian military intelligence says Wagner mercenary group headed to Russia in apparent coup attempt

02:56

Leader of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin says his forces have left Ukraine and are heading into Russia. It is an act that senior members of the Russian military intelligence are calling a coup attempt. NBC News foreign correspondent Raf Sanchez joins The ReidOut from Kyiv.June 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Russian military intelligence says Wagner mercenary group headed to Russia in apparent coup attempt

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    David Miliband: The world is suffering ‘a crisis of diplomacy’ in terms of global refugee flow

    05:51

  • Record high number of people have fled their homes for safety, says refugee organization

    05:02

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Zelenskyy is right to say Ukraine will be successful

    04:01

  • CISA Director tells MSNBC several federal agencies hit in cyberattack

    07:08

  • John Kirby casts doubt on reported China-Cuba spying agreement

    07:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All