MAGA GOPers ‘knew all along’ Biden bribe lies came from Russia former Trump insider says
Feb. 22, 202411:46
    MAGA GOPers 'knew all along' Biden bribe lies came from Russia former Trump insider says

The Reidout

MAGA GOPers ‘knew all along’ Biden bribe lies came from Russia former Trump insider says

11:46

Russian lies were fed to the FBI by an ex-informant, accusing the Biden family of taking bribes, the Department of Justice says. Lev Parnas, former associate of Rudy Giuliani during his scheme to dig up dirt on the Bidens in Ukraine, tells Joy Reid of MAGA Republicans spreading those lies, "They knew all along that most of the information they're talking about was nonsense."Feb. 22, 2024

    MAGA GOPers 'knew all along' Biden bribe lies came from Russia former Trump insider says

