    Joy Reid: Putin is being humiliated on the battlefield in Ukraine

    Is Russia's Ukraine invasion a genocide?

  Saving Ukraine vs. Saving Ukrainians

  Pres. Biden faces the challenge of a generation in meeting with NATO allies

  Gen. Petraeus: NATO doubling eastern flank battle groups is a 'big response' to Russia

  Sen. Angus King: U.S. 'should try to waive as much red tape as possible' to welcome Ukrainian refugees

  Ashley Parker: Biden's work with Ukraine in 2014 provides 'fascinating window' into 'his thinking now'

  Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO allies 'prepared to look at a list of consequences' at emergency summit

  Top US diplomat in Ukraine: Russians 'not letting in the humanitarian assistance' designated to 'worst affected cities'

  State Department declares Russians have committed war crimes in Ukraine

  Igor Novikov: 'We're getting bombed, shot at and shelled daily.' In Ukraine, 'that's what life is like.'

  Fmr. UK PM Brown: A special tribunal could indict Putin on crime of aggression 'within a few months'

  'The world can stop this,' says Ukrainian journalist who fled Kyiv

  'It's heartbreaking': Senators meet with refugees at Polish border

  Why Putin's options in Ukraine are 'extremely limited'

  Biden and allies gear up to slap new sanctions on Putin

  Experts working to assess extent of degradation of Russian forces

  Rescuing Ukrainians from war

  POTUS to travel to Europe amid war

  Strategy Professor: Russia 'overestimated what they could do' in Ukraine

The Reidout

Joy Reid: Putin is being humiliated on the battlefield in Ukraine

10:20

Russian generals warned Vladimir Puting that invading Ukraine would be “pointless and extremely dangerous,” according to a New York Times report. Joy Reid and her panel discuss Putin being humiliated on the battlefield by the super-nimble Ukrainian army.March 24, 2022

