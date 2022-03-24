Joy Reid: Putin is being humiliated on the battlefield in Ukraine
10:20
Share this -
copied
Russian generals warned Vladimir Puting that invading Ukraine would be “pointless and extremely dangerous,” according to a New York Times report. Joy Reid and her panel discuss Putin being humiliated on the battlefield by the super-nimble Ukrainian army.March 24, 2022
Now Playing
Joy Reid: Putin is being humiliated on the battlefield in Ukraine
10:20
UP NEXT
Is Russia’s Ukraine invasion a genocide?
09:17
Saving Ukraine vs. Saving Ukrainians
11:41
Pres. Biden faces the challenge of a generation in meeting with NATO allies
09:28
Gen. Petraeus: NATO doubling eastern flank battle groups is a ‘big response’ to Russia
07:06
Sen. Angus King: U.S. ‘should try to waive as much red tape as possible’ to welcome Ukrainian refugees