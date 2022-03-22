‘Ukraine now is the battleground for the whole free world’ former Ukrainian MP says

As Russian forces fighting in Ukraine are plagued by heavy losses, equipment failures, and sagging morale, experts say this unprovoked war is likely moving into a stalemate due to the resolve of the Ukrainian army and people. "It's a very simple message. I know the American constituency supports us,” Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, musician and former Ukrainian MP tells Joy Reid. “So just tell your politicians, do more for us now and we will save the whole world. Ukrainians are ready to fight for the whole world."March 22, 2022