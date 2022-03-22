IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gessen: Many Russians feel they 'didn't do enough' to stop Putin's invasion

    06:39

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Ukrainians are ‘determined to resist’ Putin’s invasion

    02:57
  • Now Playing

    ‘Ukraine now is the battleground for the whole free world’ former Ukrainian MP says

    06:11
  • UP NEXT

    On 'War Criminal' Putin, Obama-Biden Vet Says Putin’s Wrong But This is Not Time to Indict

    07:49

  • 'Slow-motion disaster': War in Ukraine threatens to cause global food shortage

    06:45

  • Gillibrand on meeting with Ukrainian refugees: ‘I’ve never seen more resilience’

    04:54

  • Residents fight for survival in Mariupol

    04:48

  • ‘The eyes and ears of the world’: The story of the last journalists in Mariupol

    07:27

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Putin’s rhetoric indicates he wants the whole country

    08:15

  • Latvian member of parliament calls for 'permanent' U.S. troop presence in the Baltics

    05:39

  • GOP senator: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘qualified’

    07:02

  • Harvard students create platform to connect Ukrainian refugees with hosts

    02:55

  • Fears Putin will move towards a 'genocidal strategy' to force Zelenskyy's surrender grow

    07:53

  • Could Putin be charged with war crimes?

    03:43

  • NATO: Ukraine on verge of stalemate with Russia

    01:41

  • Putin threatens to break relations with U.S., a step not even taken during Cold War

    08:58

  • In Ukraine, Putin continues to dig himself 'a hole he can never climb out of'

    05:57

  • Joe: Putin doesn't care how many Russian soldiers die in Ukraine — but their mothers might

    16:38

  • Poroshenko: Ukraine isn't only fighting for our soul, but for the West. Help us save you.

    07:51

  • The West wrestles with how to end Putin’s war through diplomacy

    04:32

The Reidout

‘Ukraine now is the battleground for the whole free world’ former Ukrainian MP says

06:11

As Russian forces fighting in Ukraine are plagued by heavy losses, equipment failures, and sagging morale, experts say this unprovoked war is likely moving into a stalemate due to the resolve of the Ukrainian army and people. "It's a very simple message. I know the American constituency supports us,” Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, musician and former Ukrainian MP tells Joy Reid. “So just tell your politicians, do more for us now and we will save the whole world. Ukrainians are ready to fight for the whole world."March 22, 2022

  • Gessen: Many Russians feel they 'didn't do enough' to stop Putin's invasion

    06:39

  • Sen. Klobuchar: Ukrainians are ‘determined to resist’ Putin’s invasion

    02:57
  • Now Playing

    ‘Ukraine now is the battleground for the whole free world’ former Ukrainian MP says

    06:11
  • UP NEXT

    On 'War Criminal' Putin, Obama-Biden Vet Says Putin’s Wrong But This is Not Time to Indict

    07:49

  • 'Slow-motion disaster': War in Ukraine threatens to cause global food shortage

    06:45

  • Gillibrand on meeting with Ukrainian refugees: ‘I’ve never seen more resilience’

    04:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All