IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump pardon fails to keep Manafort out of legal trouble

    02:34

  • Emotional Pentagon spokesman excoriates Putin's 'depravity'

    05:14
  • Now Playing

    Russia’s 'loose talk of nuclear war' just ‘saber rattling’ retired Lt. Col. Vindman says

    08:12
  • UP NEXT

    Warsaw Mayor says ‘the solidarity of the Polish is just incredible’

    09:36

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russian filtration camps holding Ukrainians are ‘concentration camps at the strategic level’

    03:27

  • U.S. training Ukrainian military on defense systems

    02:42

  • 'We want to act together' French ambassador to the US on EU embargo on Russian oil

    05:22

  • State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price calls latest journalist death in Ukraine ‘another assault on the free press’

    09:51

  • Unicef: Ukraine air raid sirens return refugees to 'fear they were living in'

    05:38

  • Kyiv missile attack meant to ‘sow confusion’ and ‘cause fear’

    02:14

  • 'So irresponsible and destabilizing': Russian state TV stokes fears of nuclear war

    09:28

  • House member predicts quick passage of $33B Ukraine aid package

    06:39

  • Army of volunteers in Poland welcome Ukrainian refugees

    06:39

  • New $33B for Ukraine has 'wide range of focus': WH

    03:56

  • How quickly can new $33B Ukraine aid be turned into weapons?

    07:41

  • Ukraine trying to evacuate civilians from Mariupol steel plant: report

    04:21

  • Amb. Michael McFaul: 'Putin has lost his war in Ukraine'

    03:55

  • New Biden plan: Seize and sell Russian yachts - and arm Ukraine

    04:38

  • ‘This is what it is:’ Russian state TV discusses possibility of nuclear war

    10:57

  • McFaul: I've ‘run out of adjectives to describe how horrible’ this war is

    06:32

The Reidout

Russia’s 'loose talk of nuclear war' just ‘saber rattling’ retired Lt. Col. Vindman says

08:12

Russian forces struck in the heart of Kyiv on Thursday as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres wrapped up a meeting with President Zelenskyy. Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman joins Joy Reid to discuss this and more developments in Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine.April 30, 2022

  • Trump pardon fails to keep Manafort out of legal trouble

    02:34

  • Emotional Pentagon spokesman excoriates Putin's 'depravity'

    05:14
  • Now Playing

    Russia’s 'loose talk of nuclear war' just ‘saber rattling’ retired Lt. Col. Vindman says

    08:12
  • UP NEXT

    Warsaw Mayor says ‘the solidarity of the Polish is just incredible’

    09:36

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russian filtration camps holding Ukrainians are ‘concentration camps at the strategic level’

    03:27

  • U.S. training Ukrainian military on defense systems

    02:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All