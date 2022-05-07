IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden call with Zelenskyy says ‘America is not forgetting Ukraine’ expert explains

    11:00
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Roadmap to take away rights’: Plaintiff in case legalizing same-sex marriage on Roe draft opinion

    08:46

  • New report says officials ignored social media companies' warnings about Jan. 6

    07:51

  • Alito's draft opinion for overturning Roe v. Wade cites 17th century misogynist

    11:07

  • Women driving ‘a thousand miles’ to access reproductive rights decried by Sen. Duckworth

    08:00

  • Experts depict the grim reality of a post-Roe America

    11:02

  • Joy Reid: McConnell’s stolen right-wing Supreme Court poised to rip away 50 years of rights

    08:36

  • Joy Reid: This is a giant step backwards for women as free people in America

    11:16

  • ‘Feckless, spineless, uninspired politicians’ slammed for undermining American democracy

    09:02

  • Sen. Warren: 40 percent with student loan debt do not have a college diploma

    09:59

  • Russia’s 'loose talk of nuclear war' just ‘saber rattling’ retired Lt. Col. Vindman says

    08:12

  • GOP plans to ‘take the next election regardless of who wins’ Harvard constitutional scholar says

    10:58

  • Swalwell: McCarthy's proven himself to have been compromised by publicly being shown to be a liar

    08:34

  • Lawrence: U.S. Senate is a fundamentally, relentlessly, permanently undemocratic institution

    11:19

  • Joy Reid: Madeleine Albright’s legacy as champion of democracy couldn't be more relevant today

    11:14

  • Val Demings decries opponent Marco Rubio's statements on DeSantis Disney battle

    06:27

  • Joy Reid: Turns out McCarthy thinks the same way about Trump and the MAGA tribe as I do

    10:46

  • U.S. Senate candidate for Kentucky Booker slams Rand Paul for parroting Putin's talking points

    08:33

  • A future of abundant, equitable speech terrifies people like Elon Musk Anand Giridharadas says

    08:37

  • Crist on DeSantis: Whatever happened to less taxes, less government, more freedom from GOP?

    10:17

The Reidout

Biden call with Zelenskyy says ‘America is not forgetting Ukraine’ expert explains

11:00

Russian forces continue their brutal and unrelenting assault on the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where terrorized citizens remain hunkered down and looking for a way out. Jason Johnson in for Joy Reid and our panel discuss the latest developments in Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine.May 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden call with Zelenskyy says ‘America is not forgetting Ukraine’ expert explains

    11:00
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Roadmap to take away rights’: Plaintiff in case legalizing same-sex marriage on Roe draft opinion

    08:46

  • New report says officials ignored social media companies' warnings about Jan. 6

    07:51

  • Alito's draft opinion for overturning Roe v. Wade cites 17th century misogynist

    11:07

  • Women driving ‘a thousand miles’ to access reproductive rights decried by Sen. Duckworth

    08:00

  • Experts depict the grim reality of a post-Roe America

    11:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All