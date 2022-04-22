IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Pentagon Press Sec. Kirby: We want Ukrainian sovereignty to be respected by Russia

    07:27
  • UP NEXT

    Should Biden liquidate Russia’s assets in the U.S.?

    09:53

  • Rep Himes: Pelosi believes Russia should be designated as state sponsors of terror

    07:47

  • ICRC Director of Operations: Without humanitarian corridor, Red Cross struggles to evacuate Mariupol ‘under extremely difficult circumstances’

    03:38

  • Richard Haass: Le Pen winning the French presidential election ‘would open up a major riff’ in NATO ‘solidarity’

    11:49

  • Finnish Amb. to the U.S. Mikko Hautala: After Russia invaded Ukraine, ‘overnight’ Finnish support for joining NATO ‘shot up to 50-60%’

    08:36

  • Mansoor: Weakness of Russia’s military is ‘astonishing’

    01:26

  • 'I don't see a very bright future for a Putin-led government'

    11:32

  • Mariupol City Councilmember Maksym Borodin: 'My city is totally destroyed'

    05:01

  • On the ground with Save the Children in Romania: 'We have children arriving who are very withdrawn, they're quiet'

    03:45

  • Why Putin declaring success in Mariupol is 'face-saving theater'

    11:13

  • Biden announces ‘Unite for Ukraine’ program to settle Ukrainian refugees in U.S.

    02:01

  • Biden announces additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine

    02:02

  • Ukrainian man tracks Russian troop movements with stolen AirPods

    05:37

  • Putin claims Mariupol 'success,' Zelenskyy says situation in Mariupol is 'extremely severe'

    04:42

  • Brazilian president puts records of Moscow trip under seal for five years

    02:17

  • Russian recklessness raises alarm on nuclear power plants

    04:26

  • Heedless Russian military risks catastrophe with Ukraine nuclear plants

    06:46

  • Ukraine’s tiny hero

    01:25

  • Mariupol’s last stand

    02:49

The Reidout

Pentagon Press Sec. Kirby: We want Ukrainian sovereignty to be respected by Russia

07:27

Russian forces appearing to control the key city of Mariupol, Ukraine is discussed by Pentagon Press Sec. John Kirby. “We certainly want the Ukrainians to win,” Kirby tells Joy Reid on The ReidOut. “They get to determine what victory looks like... We want Russian forces out of Ukraine.”April 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Pentagon Press Sec. Kirby: We want Ukrainian sovereignty to be respected by Russia

    07:27
  • UP NEXT

    Should Biden liquidate Russia’s assets in the U.S.?

    09:53

  • Rep Himes: Pelosi believes Russia should be designated as state sponsors of terror

    07:47

  • ICRC Director of Operations: Without humanitarian corridor, Red Cross struggles to evacuate Mariupol ‘under extremely difficult circumstances’

    03:38

  • Richard Haass: Le Pen winning the French presidential election ‘would open up a major riff’ in NATO ‘solidarity’

    11:49

  • Finnish Amb. to the U.S. Mikko Hautala: After Russia invaded Ukraine, ‘overnight’ Finnish support for joining NATO ‘shot up to 50-60%’

    08:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All