IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    U.S. intelligence reveals Putin’s military advisors fear telling him about Ukraine failures

    09:18
  • UP NEXT

    Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russia's war failures

    09:14

  • Intel shows Putin could be ‘out of the fact loop’

    10:15

  • Pentagon: Russia has repositioned troops around Kyiv, into Belarus

    02:08

  • Adm. Mike Rogers: Putin could use cyber warfare to ‘create economic pain’ and ‘domestic pressures’ in the West

    04:09

  • Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

    07:53

  • John Kirby: Putin ‘being kept in the dark’ on military losses could ‘lead to worse outcomes for Ukraine’

    08:38

  • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital evacuating pediatric cancer patients from war-torn Ukraine

    03:01

  • Biden and Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's security assistance requests in call

    02:33

  • Progress in Ukraine peace talks met with skepticism

    11:59

  • Humanitarian groups assistance in crisis at the Poland-Ukraine border

    03:33

  • U.S. official: Putin misinformed by advisers about Russian military performance

    01:52

  • 'No reason to trust Russia': President of neighbor country slams claims of scaling back

    09:17

  • 'Extreme skepticism' of Moscow's claims of scaling back invasion

    05:02

  • Air-raid sirens a way of life in relatively safe western Ukraine

    02:50

  • Russia compounds failure to conquer Ukrainians by also failing to intimidate them

    02:54

  • Consistent failures of Putin's invasion make peace talk concessions galling for Ukrainians

    05:09

  • Symbol of Ukrainian resistance

    01:36

  • In Lviv, illusion of normalcy quickly shattered by sirens, Russian bombs

    04:35

  • Kharkiv mayor: 'It's not just a war, this is a massacre.'

    04:39

The Reidout

U.S. intelligence reveals Putin’s military advisors fear telling him about Ukraine failures

09:18

Russia's pledge to scale back military operations in Kyiv is being met with intense skepticism by both Ukrainian and U.S. officials. Despite Russia’s rhetoric during peace talks in Turkey, the shelling has continued. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.March 31, 2022

  • Now Playing

    U.S. intelligence reveals Putin’s military advisors fear telling him about Ukraine failures

    09:18
  • UP NEXT

    Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russia's war failures

    09:14

  • Intel shows Putin could be ‘out of the fact loop’

    10:15

  • Pentagon: Russia has repositioned troops around Kyiv, into Belarus

    02:08

  • Adm. Mike Rogers: Putin could use cyber warfare to ‘create economic pain’ and ‘domestic pressures’ in the West

    04:09

  • Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

    07:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All