  • Sen. Booker: Are we comfortable with average Black voter waiting twice as long as average White voter?

    Joy Reid: Trump’s ‘TV lawyer’ Giuliani marquee name among new Jan. 6 subpoenas

    Dr. Bernice A. King: I think it's time for massive civil disobedience, noncooperation with evil

  • We’re overthinking crime committed in plain sight Rep. Swalwell says on Trump, Jan. 6

  • Dr. Bernice King: I think it's time for massive civil disobedience, noncooperation with evil

  • Joy Reid: Oath Keepers went from anti-government to pro-government with Trump’s election

  • Rep. Raskin: Leader McCarthy is hiding under his bed refusing to talk Jan. 6

  • Donald Trump continuing to inspire GOP cult of personality critiqued by Joy Reid

  • Voting rights expert: GOP plotting next coup as Sinema, Manchin say they won’t stop it

  • Malcolm Nance: On Jan. 6 you saw the command cell of the Oath Keepers

  • McConnell makes racist argument to defend blocking voting rights Elie Mystal says

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: Jan. 6 was just one part of broader plan to overturn election

  • Joy Reid: The fact that Guantanamo is still open after 20 years is a national embarrassment

  • Joy Reid: What leverage does Biden have to get voting rights bills passed now?

  • Voting rights is a democracy issue, not a niche issue for Black people Sherrilyn Ifill says

  • Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes vies for Ron Johnson’s U.S. Senate seat

  • LaTosha Brown: It’s unconscionable that a year later we do not have voting rights legislation

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump has found people weaker than he is whom he can bend to his will

  • Rep. Clyburn: Manchin is very proud of record, won’t sully it by blocking voting rights

  • Rep. Pressley: White supremacy perpetuated the Big Lie ultimately resulting in Jan. 6 insurrection

The Reidout

Joy Reid: Trump’s ‘TV lawyer’ Giuliani marquee name among new Jan. 6 subpoenas

Rudy Giuliani has been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection. In addition to Donald Trump’s “TV lawyer” -- a former New York mayor who is also under federal investigation for his dealings in Ukraine -- the select committee issued subpoenas to three of Donald Trump’s most prominent lawyers, aides and advisors. These are: Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, Trump legal advisor Sidney Powell, and senior Trump campaign aide Boris Epshteyn. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Jan. 19, 2022

