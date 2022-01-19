Joy Reid: Trump’s ‘TV lawyer’ Giuliani marquee name among new Jan. 6 subpoenas

Rudy Giuliani has been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection. In addition to Donald Trump’s “TV lawyer” -- a former New York mayor who is also under federal investigation for his dealings in Ukraine -- the select committee issued subpoenas to three of Donald Trump’s most prominent lawyers, aides and advisors. These are: Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, Trump legal advisor Sidney Powell, and senior Trump campaign aide Boris Epshteyn. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Jan. 19, 2022