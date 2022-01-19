Joy Reid: Trump’s ‘TV lawyer’ Giuliani marquee name among new Jan. 6 subpoenas
10:05
Share this -
copied
Rudy Giuliani has been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection. In addition to Donald Trump’s “TV lawyer” -- a former New York mayor who is also under federal investigation for his dealings in Ukraine -- the select committee issued subpoenas to three of Donald Trump’s most prominent lawyers, aides and advisors. These are: Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, Trump legal advisor Sidney Powell, and senior Trump campaign aide Boris Epshteyn. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Jan. 19, 2022
Sen. Booker: Are we comfortable with average Black voter waiting twice as long as average White voter?
09:37
Now Playing
Joy Reid: Trump’s ‘TV lawyer’ Giuliani marquee name among new Jan. 6 subpoenas
10:05
UP NEXT
Dr. Bernice A. King: I think it's time for massive civil disobedience, noncooperation with evil
10:05
We’re overthinking crime committed in plain sight Rep. Swalwell says on Trump, Jan. 6
07:07
Dr. Bernice King: I think it's time for massive civil disobedience, noncooperation with evil
10:05
Joy Reid: Oath Keepers went from anti-government to pro-government with Trump’s election