Giuliani being processed at Fulton County jail ‘had to be humbling, humiliating’ legal expert says

- Now Playing
Giuliani being processed at Fulton County jail ‘had to be humbling, humiliating’ legal expert says11:59
- UP NEXT
‘Facing Fani Willis in a courtroom ought to scare Trump’: Georgia St. Rep. Tanya Miller11:25
DeSantis ‘just doesn't care’ about law, Constitution elected FL prosecutors suspended by him say07:04
Accused Jan. 6 honchos 'got to sit around for 3½ years' without facing legal action Tim Miller says11:34
'You can't bring a small sign but you can bring a gun': TN St. Rep. Justin Jones on new House rules06:15
Legal expert believes Roger Stone will see federal charges despite current DOJ focus on Trump trial04:15
‘Capitulation is built into DeSantis campaign’: Brian Tyler Cohen on derided debate strategy memo07:45
Morgan Freeman on his new doc honoring heroes of World War II's first Black tank battalion07:10
‘Horrors of post-Roe America’: 13-year-old MS rape victim forced to give birth according to report06:12
‘Slow rolling surrender’: DeSantis urged to defend Trump in GOP primary debate mocked memo shows07:20
Trump requesting April 2026 date for Jan. 6 trial shows 'consciousness of guilt' legal expert says05:08
Robert Reich says despite GOP naysaying the Biden economy is a ‘Goldilocks economy’06:36
‘This thing he created has snapped him up’: Expert on Giuliani RICO indictment irony11:15
Reporter blocked from DeSantis Iowa State Fair event says he's 'not used to that sort of hostility'05:51
Joy Reid: Evidence I've seen suggests Hunter Biden is being treated worse than anyone else would be06:46
Under 14th Amendment Trump doesn't need an insurrection conviction to be disqualified expert says11:04
‘That disgusted me’: Legal expert slams Trump attorneys calling him ‘President Trump’ in court10:47
Public financial disclosure should not be new to Thomas: Fmr. ethics officer on new report on gifts07:43
'Outrageous lie': Lawyer debunks Trump campaign ad saying Fani Willis had affair with gang member11:21
‘He's weaponizing politics': Elected state attorney DeSantis suspended says he threatens democracy07:33
- Now Playing
Giuliani being processed at Fulton County jail ‘had to be humbling, humiliating’ legal expert says11:59
- UP NEXT
‘Facing Fani Willis in a courtroom ought to scare Trump’: Georgia St. Rep. Tanya Miller11:25
DeSantis ‘just doesn't care’ about law, Constitution elected FL prosecutors suspended by him say07:04
Accused Jan. 6 honchos 'got to sit around for 3½ years' without facing legal action Tim Miller says11:34
'You can't bring a small sign but you can bring a gun': TN St. Rep. Justin Jones on new House rules06:15
Legal expert believes Roger Stone will see federal charges despite current DOJ focus on Trump trial04:15
Play All