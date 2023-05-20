DeSantis touting himself as Trump alternative ‘makes no sense’ due to ‘policy baggage’ expert says

- Now Playing
DeSantis touting himself as Trump alternative ‘makes no sense’ due to ‘policy baggage’ expert says08:49
Hayes: GOP candidates have rendered climate invisible from the 2024 race04:57
Republican Sen. Tim Scott files paperwork to run for president in 202401:40
What if that 'Succession' election plotline really happened?12:35
DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential run next week01:19
Ron DeSantis ready to jump into the 2024 race as early as next week09:36
Biden campaign team lays out 2024 campaign strategy04:06
Rubin: Trump not doing himself any favors with recent comments on investigations02:16
Crucial local elections take shape in Kentucky and Pennsylvania09:08
Dan Merica: Unclear ‘whether there’s going to be any blowback’ from debt ceiling standoff on 202408:18
DeSantis courts Iowa voters as Trump steps up his attacks09:59
Report: Trump wants to bring back Jeffrey Clark, Michael Flynn for 2nd term05:55
How CNN’s Trump Town Hall turned into a Trump campaign rally21:01
Liz Cheney releases new ad blasting Donald Trump03:21
President Biden’s National Campaign Co-chair discusses the strategy for his re-election campaign10:24
Bernie Sanders on why he’s endorsing Biden, forgoing his own 2024 bid07:23
Biden launches 2024 re-election bid02:29
On The Run with Marianne Williamson06:37
Nikki Haley announces presidential run10:07
