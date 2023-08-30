Jacksonville mayor glad DeSantis came 'face to face with that pain' at vigil where he was booed

The white supremacist killer in Jacksonville, Florida was motivated by a "disgusting ideology of hate," according to the sheriff, that led him to gun down three Black victims. The mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, Donna Deegan, discusses Ron DeSantis getting booed at a vigil for the shooting victims with Joy Reid. "I'm personally glad that he was there because I think it's important that he come face to face with that pain," Mayor Deegan tells The ReidOut.Aug. 30, 2023