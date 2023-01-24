‘I was teaching before he was born’: professor slams DeSantis for quashing Black history education

- Now Playing
‘I was teaching before he was born’: professor slams DeSantis for quashing Black history education09:31
- UP NEXT
GOP group showing footage of Breonna Taylor shooting at restaurant decried by local activists06:28
Traffic stop and death of Tyre Nichols leads to the firing of 5 Memphis police officers00:39
'Shocked & disappointed': Ron DeSantis blocks African American studies course04:56
Rep. Lee introduces bill to fight white supremacy, 'the largest part of domestic terrorism'07:23
DeSantis culture war on U.S. history threatens to backfire on Florida higher education09:57
National Day of Racial Healing: An MSNBC town hall52:23
Minnijean Brown-Trickey: Activism is a life sentence11:30
Watch: National Day of Racial Healing audience Q&A08:30
Mississippi, Alabama still celebrating Confederate general on MLK Day01:26
Trymaine Lee Previews MSNBC Town Hall on Racial Healing03:55
Conservatives distort King's words, ideas by cherry-picking ‘I Have a Dream’ speech experts eplain10:23
Sen. Warnock: Nobody will silence me on the issue of voting rights07:47
Martin Luther King III: We must quadruple our efforts to realize my parents' dream05:41
Rev. Al: Martin Luther King Day isn't a day to take off; it's a day to take on12:45
Co-founder of Black Lives Matter mourns her cousin Keenan dying after being tased by LA police06:51
ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt: '20% of Americans today believe in widely held antisemitic ideas'03:46
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Police brutality, white privilege, and “All American Boys”08:22
Freedom Caucus finds sudden odd interest in diversity amid House speaker spectacle11:44
GOP governors with presidential ambitions court Trump's base with cruelty to migrants09:28
- Now Playing
‘I was teaching before he was born’: professor slams DeSantis for quashing Black history education09:31
- UP NEXT
GOP group showing footage of Breonna Taylor shooting at restaurant decried by local activists06:28
Traffic stop and death of Tyre Nichols leads to the firing of 5 Memphis police officers00:39
'Shocked & disappointed': Ron DeSantis blocks African American studies course04:56
Rep. Lee introduces bill to fight white supremacy, 'the largest part of domestic terrorism'07:23
DeSantis culture war on U.S. history threatens to backfire on Florida higher education09:57
Play All