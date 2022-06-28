- Now Playing
Legal expert: We can't really rely on government to save us. We have to vote.09:33
- UP NEXT
Interpreting the Constitution06:40
Public Prayer in Schools03:31
What Some Women Currently Face on Abortion Access06:16
Abortion Access Rights in Peril08:19
Hayes to Democrats: America is with you on abortion—what's the plan?10:41
Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Roe v. Wade08:21
Dems Have Energy After Roe. What About a Plan?07:57
Dear activists, put the coathangers away07:23
America is living under minority rule06:26
What Post-Roe Activism Looks Like in Mississippi05:45
‘Breathtakingly arrogant’: Alito shredded for claiming most GOP Justices ‘wrong’ except him11:08
Outrage at Trump’s Court: Uproar as MAGA-picked Justices reverse 50 years of legal precedent04:33
Kim Atkins Stohr: Uptick in abortions caused by bans being passed11:04
'I'm preparing for a very hard, long, fight' Jim Obergefell on a post-Roe America05:05
Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women05:00
Center for Reproductive Rights in court battles to preserve abortion access, clarify new trigger laws04:15
Austin City Council member: TX criminalized abortion, but 'we do control our own police department'06:02
The Aftermath Of Roe V Wade Supreme Court Decision01:50
Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’04:43
- Now Playing
Legal expert: We can't really rely on government to save us. We have to vote.09:33
- UP NEXT
Interpreting the Constitution06:40
Public Prayer in Schools03:31
What Some Women Currently Face on Abortion Access06:16
Abortion Access Rights in Peril08:19
Hayes to Democrats: America is with you on abortion—what's the plan?10:41
Play All