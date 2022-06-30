IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • North Dakota's only abortion clinic to move across state border to Minnesota

    06:16
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jayapal: I hope Biden will support carving out exception to filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade

    07:01
  • UP NEXT

    The Supreme Court's Minority Rulings Aren't Over

    08:32

  • Sen. Tina Smith on protecting medical abortions

    07:01

  • SCOTUS decision hurts Black voters

    05:12

  • 'We have to do everything we can' Lawmakers call for national action on abortion

    04:58

  • Anita Hill: ‘There's probably plenty of evidence of conflict of interest’ for Justice Clarence Thomas

    12:27

  • The Possible Loss of Physicians in Abortion Care

    08:01

  • What SCOTUS abortion ruling could mean for Democrats and Republicans ahead of midterms

    07:54

  • Concern for future of other rights arises after Supreme Court abortion ruling

    04:01

  • Battle over reproductive rights could impact Georgia AG race

    06:43

  • What's at stake in Pennsylvania following Supreme Court's ruling

    06:15

  • Overseas doctors help U.S. women with medication abortions to circumvent new bans

    09:45

  • After Supreme Court ruling, individual states take action on abortion

    06:16

  • Lawrence: GOP policy is to victimize rape victims forcing them to give birth

    09:45

  • Beto O’Rourke on Abbott’s abortion ban: Texans are 'under attack'

    03:58

  • Legal expert: We can't really rely on government to save us. We have to vote.

    09:33

  • Interpreting the Constitution

    06:40

  • Public Prayer in Schools

    03:31

  • What Some Women Currently Face on Abortion Access

    06:16

The Reidout

Rep. Jayapal: I hope Biden will support carving out exception to filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade

07:01

The reversal of Roe v. Wade by the ultra-conservative Supreme Court is leaving blue states scrambling to protect women’s reproductive rights. Rep. Pramila Jayapal tells Joy Reid, "I hope we see the president coming out and saying that he supports carving out an exception to the filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade, if we get two more pro-choice Democrats into Congress in the Senate."June 30, 2022

  • North Dakota's only abortion clinic to move across state border to Minnesota

    06:16
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Jayapal: I hope Biden will support carving out exception to filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade

    07:01
  • UP NEXT

    The Supreme Court's Minority Rulings Aren't Over

    08:32

  • Sen. Tina Smith on protecting medical abortions

    07:01

  • SCOTUS decision hurts Black voters

    05:12

  • 'We have to do everything we can' Lawmakers call for national action on abortion

    04:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All