Rep. Jayapal: I hope Biden will support carving out exception to filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade

The reversal of Roe v. Wade by the ultra-conservative Supreme Court is leaving blue states scrambling to protect women’s reproductive rights. Rep. Pramila Jayapal tells Joy Reid, "I hope we see the president coming out and saying that he supports carving out an exception to the filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade, if we get two more pro-choice Democrats into Congress in the Senate."June 30, 2022