New NYT reporting on RFK, Jr.: ‘He feels a sense of destiny, that he should be in the White House’

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the son of Bobby Kennedy and the nephew of John F. Kennedy, is a champion of the environment. RFK, Jr. has also spent years stoking fear of vaccines. Journalist Susanne Craig shares some fascinating details in her piece in The New York Times about how reportedly RFK, Jr. has turned his public crusade into a private windfall, and how his crusades, backed by the power of his surname, have earned him tens of millions of dollars. Susanne Craig joins Joy Reid with political strategist Shermichael Singleton.Nov. 17, 2023