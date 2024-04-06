IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump re-name game: Republicans push for D.C. airport, Democrats suggest… a prison
April 6, 202408:27
The Reidout

Trump re-name game: Republicans push for D.C. airport, Democrats suggest… a prison

08:27

RNC co-chair Lara Trump is hawking MyPillow products. Meanwhile, as Republicans attempt to rename a D.C.-area airport after Donald Trump, Democrats have introduced a bill to rename a Miami prison after the former president. The best politics stories of the week are analyzed by Joy Reid and her panel.April 6, 2024

