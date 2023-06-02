IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Psaki calls 2024 GOP political strategy ‘based on getting likes,’ ‘disconnected from the country’

    11:54
    Partner of fallen Capitol police officer 'was really shocked' by protest lionizing Jan. 6 rioters

    05:12
    Just-impeached TX AG Paxton sued Dem stronghold in 2020 to block use of universal mail-in ballots

    08:28

  • 'He's kind of a master of the inside game': fmr. Obama campaign manager on Biden, debt ceiling deal

    11:01

  • ‘This does smell a lot like obstruction’: Expert on new reporting on Trump's classified docs stash

    06:40

  • ‘I think it's stiff, but still too light’: Legal expert on Oath Keepers leader’s 18-year sentence

    05:49

  • ‘Their values are out of whack’: GOP debt ceiling politicking could harm veterans Rep. Khanna says

    11:31

  • 'A lot of girls are going to die': SC state sen. slams her legislature passing 6 week abortion ban

    08:00

  • ‘A disaster for Ron DeSantis’: Former GOP congressman on Florida gov.'s 2024 presidential kickoff

    10:05

  • San Francisco Republicans hosting anti-trans 'parental rights night' exposed by columnist

    04:59

  • ‘His first book disappeared from the Internet’: Writer on DeSantis’ curious 2011 book on US history

    07:43

  • ‘We don't repudiate the debts of the United States’: Rep. Raskin on GOP debt ceiling obstruction

    07:13

  • 'You need to be careful who you patronize': NAACP official explains its Florida travel advisory

    03:23

  • 'Putin is a sending signal to MAGA base': Fmr. CIA director on Putin sanctioning Trump's critics

    06:37

  • Stacey Abrams: Black women’s underrepresentation in U.S. Senate ‘is an American issue’

    07:56

  • Chasten Buttigieg on YA version of his memoir: ‘If the book is banned I think that's just politics’

    03:09

  • Ali Velshi slams GOP for targeting poor in debt ceiling negotiations

    07:17

  • DeSantis touting himself as Trump alternative ‘makes no sense’ due to ‘policy baggage’ expert says

    08:49

  • FBI workers disciplined for inserting political opinions in work are now MAGA heroes: Legal expert

    09:22

  • ‘Outward racism, bigotry’: Rep. Dean calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene for Rep. Bowman insinuation

    10:09

A right-wing protest recently attempted to portray the Jan. 6 rioters as patriots. As some on the right turn the defense of the violent January 6th criminals into a movement, critics accuse Kevin McCarthy of being complicit. Sandra Garza, partner of fallen Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained while defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, joins Joy Reid with her perspective.June 2, 2023

