Partner of fallen Capitol police officer 'was really shocked' by protest lionizing Jan. 6 rioters

A right-wing protest recently attempted to portray the Jan. 6 rioters as patriots. As some on the right turn the defense of the violent January 6th criminals into a movement, critics accuse Kevin McCarthy of being complicit. Sandra Garza, partner of fallen Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained while defending the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, joins Joy Reid with her perspective.June 2, 2023